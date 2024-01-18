How two women are reinventing life over the age of 50

article

For young adults, college can be the kick-start to figuring out their future, but for 72-year-old retiree Shelley Copeland, it was a chance to explore a new chapter.

"I thought I would like to teach history to freshman, sophomore kids," said Copeland.

She noticed big changes from when she first attended college decades ago, including the technology differences.

"That's why I started over as a freshman, because I didn't think I could transfer any credits and be able to pick it up fast enough," Copeland said. "These kids are really quick. And most of the kids I went to school with here could be my grandchildren. So, I just started over."

And starting over paid off.

In Fall 2023, Copeland became the oldest graduate in her class at the University of South Florida.

"It's a sense of accomplishment. A pretty big sense of accomplishment for me at this age," said Copeland.

She has a cheerleader in someone she's never met – Dr. Nina Cash, who is a retired university associate dean.

"Fantastic, to say the least. I have a dear friend of mine, he's going to be 75 getting his bachelor's. Really proud of him," said Cash.

Cash is also experiencing a renaissance at the age of 57. She is the eldest of seven rookie models who will be featured in the 60th anniversary edition of this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

"I thought I would just kind of dip my toes back into the kind of modeling world, never realizing that there has been this wonderful, I call it the ‘Silver Sister’ surge of empowerment with gray hair. It's really been wonderful," said Dr. Cash.

Both Copeland and Cash share a message to others seeking a change when their over the age of 50.

"It's not too late. I'm 56 or I was 56 years old when I took that chance and submitted my photos," said Cash. "And now, I'm 57, and I'm embarking on what I call is an encore career, right? I'm encore careering, and that's what I put on everything, because it's not too late."

"I say just do it. It's been a fun journey. I'm a little sad it's done. And I may be back," said Copeland.