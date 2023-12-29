Captain Experiences offers guides for fishing and hunting excursions

A day out fishing isn't just leisure for Cody Beckman – it's also his job. He's one of the nationwide guides for Captain Experiences.

"It's a company that finds bookings for captains. It helps us stay booked, stay busy," said Beckman. "It's actually a big help for guides of this whole state around the country."

Guides like him can teach those who are just starting out how to fish or hunt. They can also show those more seasoned how to up their game.

READ: Decline in Florida Panther car deaths may show troubling population trend

"So it's a big mix actually, from people that are great fishermen to new kids, to people who never fished in their lives," said Beckman. "But yeah, I teach them the entire thing, how to bait hooks, how to tie lines that they want too. I'm showing them where to fish, like the good areas to go."

"We have over 50 guides across the broader Tampa Bay ecosystem," said Jonathan Newar, the founder and CEO of Captain Experiences.

He said he came up with the concept while trying to book his own fishing trip.

"Grew up fishing my whole life on the Texas coast, but didn't really know guides that closely. So I Googled it. I Googled Galveston fishing charters, and it was just a slap in the face. I was like, 'hey, if you can book an Airbnb or call an Uber, what's wrong with fishing?' And here we are," said Newar.

VIDEO: 600-pound gator found wandering outside Florida mall

He wanted to give the consumer a one-stop shop option.

"Instead of calling guides, playing phone tag, you can go on the site, search by location, group size, target species, price read, verified reviews and book real-time availability with quality vetted guides," said Newar.

Beckman adds it's a nice and relaxing way to experience the Tampa Bay area too.

"I think it creates lifetime memories, especially if you're not from here. You don't see this very often. You can see things that you've never seen, catch fish you've never seen, or you don't even know as possible. It's pretty cool to see that new experience with them," said Beckman.

For more information about Captain Experiences, visit captainexperiences.com.