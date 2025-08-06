HUD housing inspector arrested after sexual battery at New Port Richey apartment complex: Police

The Brief A HUD housing inspector was arrested after a sexual battery at a New Port Richey apartment complex, according to investigators. Joseph Gioielli was formally charged with official misconduct by a public servant. Police said anyone who believes they may have been victimized in a similar way by Gioielli should contact them immediately.



A HUD housing inspector was arrested after a sexual battery at a New Port Richey apartment complex, according to investigators.

The New Port Richey Police Department said Joseph Gioielli was formally charged with official misconduct by a public servant.

What we know:

Detectives said they began investigating the alleged sexual battery in June 2025. They said it happened at an apartment complex off of U.S. 19.

During the investigation, officials said they learned Gioielli conducted a routine HUD inspection at the victim's apartment. After determining that the unit didn't pass inspection, Gioielli left the apartment.

Booking photo of Joseph Gioielli. Courtesy: Pasco County.

However, authorities said he returned a short time later while he was still on duty and engaged in sexual acts with the victim.

Police said sufficient evidence was gathered during the investigation to arrest Gioielli.

The other side:

Investigators said Pasco HUD Housing staff were cooperative and provided all requested documentation and assistance while working on the case.

What you can do:

The New Port Richey Police Department said anyone who believes they may have been victimized in a similar way by Gioielli should contact them immediately. All information will be handled with sensitivity and confidentiality, officials said.

To reach the department, call (727) 841-4550.