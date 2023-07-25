Human trafficking victim leads investigators to second victim: Tampa police

article

After a human trafficking victim escaped and made a report with police, investigators said they were able to rescue a second victim in Tampa.

Detectives with the Tampa Police Department said they began investigating after the first victim made a report with officers at the end of May.

The victim told authorities that she met the suspect, who has not been identified by police, while she was still living in Cuba. TPD officials said the suspect promised to help her get into the United States in exchange for $80,000 in debt, which she had to work to pay off as an exotic dancer.

According to officers, the victim was flown to Nicaragua in November 2022 by the suspect and traveled through Central America and into Mexico. That's when investigators said she crossed the border into Texas and was flown to Tampa in December 2022.

The victim told Tampa police that she was only allowed to leave the suspect's home to go to work as an exotic dancer. According to authorities, the suspect also paid for advertisements that offered sexual acts by the victim.

About two months after arriving in Tampa, the victim was able to flee from the suspect's home. She made the report with TPD officers three months later.

Once detectives with TPD's Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating, they said they were able to identify a second victim with the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect made similar promises to the second victim of helping them enter the U.S. in exchange for a significant amount of debt. The deal also included having the second victim work as an exotic dancer.

TPD officials said in both cases, the suspect kept all the money they made.

Both victims are now receiving help with community organizations and advocates who specialize in assisting human trafficking victims, according to police.

"I am so appreciative that two victims were brave enough to speak out, and allow us to help them," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Having done extensive research on human trafficking, I know the impact it has on a community, but even more so on the victims."

Detectives are working to identify more victims who have been or are still being exploited by the suspect in this case, and are encouraging other victims to come forward.

Law enforcement officials said Florida ranks as the third-highest state for human trafficking cases.

Anyone who is or knows someone who is a victim of human trafficking is asked to submit an anonymous tip using "TIP 411" or by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.