Humane Society of Tampa Bay at ‘critical capacity,’ urging community to adopt or foster larger dogs

The Brief The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says both of its campuses are completely out of space for medium and large dogs (over 30 pounds). Shelter leaders say rising pet care costs and housing restrictions on dog size and breeds are contributing to more large dogs staying in shelters longer. The shelter is offering half-price adoption fees for dogs over 30 pounds plus a free harness and leash, and is encouraging people to foster for a weekend, week, or longer to help free up kennel space.



The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is asking for the community's help after both of their locations have reached a critical capacity for larger dogs.

Shelters At Capacity

The shelter says they are completely out of space for medium and large dogs, which are dogs over 30 pounds. They have been forced to pause intake for both owner surrenders and strays in need of full-sized kennels.

As of right now, the Humane Society’s adoptable dogs are being housed in in-take kennels. Those spaces are normally reserved for incoming animals in need, meaning the humane society cannot automatically say yes to the next dog who needs their help until space opens up.

The only way to open that space is with the help of others, adopting or fostering a medium or large dog. These dogs are ready-to-go, adoptable dogs who simply need a home. Regan Blessinger with The Humane Society of Tampa Bay spoke with Fox 13 on one of the big reasons why the shelter is at a critical point.

What they're saying:

"It's a mix of people having to give up their pets because they can't afford pet care," Blessinger said.

"Pet care is expensive. And then it's people not being able to afford the adoptions, or unfortunately, a lot of housing areas don't allow certain breeds or certain size animals. So if we have all 60 pound dogs here and you live in an apartment that can only take 20 pounds, that automatically rules them out, and so, we're seeing more and more of that, and it's more common because of apartment living," Blessinger added.

Officials say fostering can be a weekend, week or even longer. A short-term break from the shelter gives these animals relief from kennel stress.

Adoption Special

The Humane Society is having an adoption special as well: half-price adoption fees for dogs more than 30 pounds; adopters will also receive a free harness and leash. But if you can’t adopt, fostering is the next best thing.

More information about fostering or adopting can be found here.