Hundreds stock up on essential storm supplies at the Largo Fire Rescue's drive-thru hurricane expo

As Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on the Texas coast, it’s a reminder that hurricane season is here and Floridians need to be prepared.

“The biggest information we can have is to prepare before the storm,” said Summer Mahr with Largo Fire Rescue.

Saturday, cars lined the street outside Largo City Hall as residents waited to stock up on hurricane essentials at Largo Fire Rescue‘s hurricane expo. The 300 pre-prepared hurricane kits went quickly as residents made sure they were prepared with the essentials.

“You want to have enough food, non-perishable food items, for up to two weeks. You want to have a gallon of water per person per day for up to two weeks. Any of your medications, prescriptions, weather radio, have a battery-operated flashlight,” said Mahr.

However, knowing what to do when a storm is approaching is just as important as having the right supplies.

“You really want to make sure your first step to preparedness is knowing your evacuation zone. The evacuation zone is based on the storm surge, that’s that when that’s going to blow those waters onto land,” explained Mahr. “Then understanding what options you have- If you’re going to stay with a friend or family at their home in A non-evacuation zone or stay at one of our public shelters that we offer through the county.”

While Florida has been spared so far this hurricane season, all it takes is one storm to take things from calm to catastrophic.

“You really don’t want to get complacent,” said Mahr. “June 1 through November 30 is the full season, but those first couple months tend to be a little quiet.”

There are still over three months left in the 2020 hurricane season. That’s plenty of time for a storm to make Florida its target.

“Right here is where we start to get pretty active, so always be on guard,” said Mahr.

To make sure you’re prepared and know your evacuation zone, click here for more resources and information.