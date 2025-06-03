Hurricane 2025: What to pack in your emergency kit

The Brief It’s important to pack an emergency kit and gather supplies before a storm is approaching. Important documents such as birth certificates, social security cards, copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records should be kept in a safe place and/or create password-protected digital copies. It’s important to keep your emergency kit updated, so check in annually to replace any expired medications or food and to update the kit with additional items your family may need.



It’s important to pack an emergency kit and gather supplies before a storm is approaching.

Emergency Kit Supplies

What to pack in hurricane kit:

Keep important documents — such as birth certificates, social security cards, copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records — in a safe place and/or create password-protected digital copies.

Keep a list of important contacts, such as Emergency Management Offices, county law enforcement, county public safety fire/rescue, local hospitals, local utilities, local media (such as TV and radio stations) and your property insurance agent.

Assemble a disaster supply kit that will help you meet all your basic needs. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) suggests including:

Water — one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days to be used for drinking and for sanitation

Food — at least three days' worth of non-perishable foods

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Glasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for pets

Cash or traveler’s checks

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper to disinfect water

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

It’s important to keep your emergency kit updated, so check in annually to replace any expired medications or food and to update the kit with additional items your family may need.

