Online survey focuses on Bay Area residents decision to evacuate or not during Helene, Milton

With the 2025 hurricane season just days away, researchers with the University of South Florida want to know why people did or did not evacuate during Hurricanes Helene and Milton last year. They're conducting an online survey that will be key to helping local government officials better share storm messaging.

"While we’re hoping that we do not have a repeat of that this season, we are preparing for it," said Dave Connor, the interim director of communications of Pinellas County government. "We’re encouraging residents to finish their preparations for hurricane season now, their hurricane kits, their evacuation plans etc."

Big picture view:

Connor said thousands of new residents are calling the area home after Helene and Milton, adding more eyes and ears to reach if storm warnings go out this year.

"So, here’s the crazy thing. Helene and Milton hit Pinellas County, caused billions of dollars of damage, killed almost 20 people, thousands of people are still out of their homes. It shut down traffic and electricity for weeks afterward, and neither of those storms was really a direct hit," said Connor.

But not everyone followed the evacuation orders that went out. USF researchers are conducting an online survey, asking questions to find out why and what local governments can do better.

What they're saying:

"It does need to be as easy as possible. People love their pets like children, so facilities need to be available to people for their pets otherwise they might just not go," said Jennifer Collins, the survey’s lead researcher at University of South Florida in 2022, following a survey at that time.

USF first switched to online surveys in 2021 to see how the pandemic impacted behavior, then researchers gathered more responses after Hurricane Ian in 2022 to share with local governments. So far, it’s helped.

"One of the things we found that one of the biggest factors preventing people from evacuating were a fear of traffic on the route and also concern about their pets or that they couldn’t take their pets with them," said Connor.

And they've learned not everyone watches TV or listens to the radio, instead tuning into social media and influencers for information.

"So, over the past two years, we’ve partnered with more of those local influencers, as well as posting everything on our Facebook page, as well as updating disaster.pinellas.gov as well as working with members of the local media," said Connor.

It's a big deal for planning backed by scientific data.

"We ask that not that our residents live in fear, because we don’t want to live in fear because we live happily in Florida. But just take it seriously, be prepared for it and pay attention," Connor said.

What you can do:

If you'd like to fill out USF’s online survey, it runs through June 15. Click here.

