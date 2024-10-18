'Hurricane Angel': Plant City native helps eastern Hillsborough County residents after Milton

Families in the eastern Hillsborough County area have received a lot of help after Hurricane Milton from a Good Samaritan with several chainsaws, a group of volunteers and a big heart.

Aaron Davis, a Plant City native, saw the devastation caused by Milton and knew he had to help.

"I immediately had this plan in place to fly in the minute I can get into town and just go to work," Davis told FOX 13 on Friday, after returning to his home in Austin, Texas.

Davis bought 100 chainsaws, eight generators, 300 gallons of gas and countless hot meals for people recovering from the storm.

He also organized a group of volunteers that initially numbered in the dozens but swelled to hundreds, he said. They've spent the days following Milton removing trees, clearing debris and doing anything they can to help the community.

"I knew going in that this time it's personal. So I said, I've got to do more than I've done before," said Davis, who owns Florida Agency Network, a title company with branches throughout the state. "I felt that we can actually make a difference and get their boots on the ground and be able to to to help people immediately."

Davis first organized a grassroots recovery effort in Texas in 2021, following the state's blackout crisis. When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, he came back home to lend a hand. He credits two local pastors, Jeremy Bendorf and Michael Pippin, with helping the response to Milton.

"I can't do it without great people and the people of a community that just really love their town," Davis said.

The families he's helped told FOX 13 they don't know what they would have done without this assistance.

"I've never had this much damage on my property before," said Hollie Ainsworth, whose property was flooded and had several trees come down. "Everybody has help been wonderful helping me. Thank the Lord for them, I tell you."

Davis said his next step is to create a non-profit that can broaden his relief efforts that he plans to call the Hometown Emergency Relief Organization, or HERO.

