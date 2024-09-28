Hurricane Helene recovery: County-by-county guide

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Bay Area counties have started Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. Here's what you need to know for each county.

Citrus County

Citrus County opened a Disaster Recovery Shelter on Saturday morning. The shelter is located at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 West Citrus Springs Blvd, Citrus Springs, Florida 34434.

Citrus County schools plan on resuming school on Monday, September 30. Some schools were significantly damaged. For more information on those schools, click here.

Hardee County

Hardee County experienced minimal damage from Hurricane Helene, according to Hardee County Emergency Management.

Hardee County schools reopened on Friday.

Hernando County

Debris removal pick up for areas affected by Hurricane Helene began on Saturday. Some Hernando County parks remain closed due to damage from the storm.

Highlands County

Highlands County experienced minimal damage from Hurricane Helene.

All schools and district offices in Highlands County opened for normal operations on Friday, September 27.

Hillsborough County

Curbside solid waster collection for trash, recycling, and yard waste resumed as normal on Saturday. Hillsborough County is urging residents to report storm damage on their property by visiting HCFL.gov/DamageAssessment.

Hillsborough County Public Schools will reopen all schools on Monday, September 30.

Manatee County

There is still no power or water and the roads still have standing water and debris in Manatee County on Saturday.

Manatee County Utilities crews say they are actively restoring water service to Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach and Longboat Key. Manatee Co. Utilities issued a boil water advisory for Anna Maria Island residents for drinking water only on Saturday. Bottled water is available at GT Bray Park.

The School District of Manatee County says classes will resume on Monday, Sept. 30.

Pasco County

Floodwaters west of U.S. 19 have receded, and clean-up is underway in Pasco County. Evacuation orders are still in effect for Zone A - but only for areas west of U.S. 19. Evacuation orders for Zones B and C have been lifted.

Pasco County Government offices will reopen on Monday. Hudson Library will be closed until further notice as the building is being used for storm recovery. Some parks are also closed due to storm debris.

The following Comfort Stations offering food, water and other amenities will open Sunday, Sept. 29, at 8 a.m.:

Hudson Library | 8012 Library Rd.

Hudson J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex | 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd.

Holiday New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center | 6630 Van Buren St., New Port Richey

Pasco County schools will reopen on Monday, Sept. 30.

Pinellas County

The Pinellas County mandatory evacuation order has been lifted.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced the reopening of the barrier islands effective at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Access to barrier islands is only open to residents, business owners or employees with a Barrier Island Re-Entry Permit or photo ID and reasonable proof that they reside or have legitimate business on the barrier islands.

Pinellas County has also opened cooling stations in areas where residents are still without power. These stations will provide a place for residents to cool off and charge their phones.

On Friday, Pinellas County Schools said schools were still needed as shelters and some schools didn't have power or sewage services. Officials said they would provide an update over the weekend.

Polk County

Polk County avoided much of Helene's wrath. "We were blessed," said Paul Womble, Polk County’s Emergency Management director. "We were ready to respond, but the storm mostly spared Polk County."

PCPS schools and offices will resume normal operations on Monday, Sept. 30.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials say there was an estimated $49 million in residential damages in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County. Officials noted that the number could increase since this estimate was only after one day of assessments in areas that were accessible.

Sarasota County Schools (SCS) announced all traditional public schools and facilities have been cleared, and will open on Monday, Sept. 30.

