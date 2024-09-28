Expand / Collapse search

South Hillsborough County wastewater pumping system fully operational

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 28, 2024 11:27am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - Residents who live in the Apollo Beach and Ruskin communities can resume regular wastewater activities like bathing and showering, clothes washing, dishwashing, and flushing.

READ: From flooding to fires, Davis Islands got hit hard by Hurricane Helene

A wastewater pumping system in South Hillsborough County that was impacted by flooding from Hurricane Helene is now fully operational, according to officials.

Apollo Beach and Ruskin communities, west of Interstate 75 and south of the Alafia River, were affected while the system was being repaired.

 STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: