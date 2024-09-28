South Hillsborough County wastewater pumping system fully operational

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Residents who live in the Apollo Beach and Ruskin communities can resume regular wastewater activities like bathing and showering, clothes washing, dishwashing, and flushing.

READ: From flooding to fires, Davis Islands got hit hard by Hurricane Helene

A wastewater pumping system in South Hillsborough County that was impacted by flooding from Hurricane Helene is now fully operational, according to officials.

Apollo Beach and Ruskin communities, west of Interstate 75 and south of the Alafia River, were affected while the system was being repaired.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: