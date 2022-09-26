Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Ian: Uber offering free round-trip rides to Tampa Bay area shelters

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Ian forecast to bring major flooding to Florida

Meteorologist Jim Weber says Hurricane Ian will strengthen to a major hurricane as it moves slowly up the west coast of Florida, causing major flood hazards along the way.

TAMPA, Fla. - Uber is offering residents in the Tampa Bay area a free way to get to safety ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The ride-share company announced Monday it will be providing free round-trip rides, up to $30 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.

Uber says residents in evacuation zones who would like to take advantage of the offer can follow these steps:

  1. Open your Uber app
  2. Tap "Account" on the bottom right
  3. Tap Wallet
  4. Scroll down to "+ Add Promo Code"
  5. Enter code IANRELIEF 
  6. Select any of the Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, and Pasco County state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters

RELATED: Florida suspending tolls, including in Bay Area, as evacuation orders are issued ahead of Ian

Rides must be requested to or from any of the approved evacuation shelters, and the promo code must be applied before requesting a ride in order for the discount to apply. The discount does not apply to gratuities for drivers.

The maximum discount is up to $30 per ride, and the offer is valid for up to two trips per rider. The discount will not affect the earnings for Uber drivers, the company said.