Hurricane Ian: Uber offering free round-trip rides to Tampa Bay area shelters

Uber is offering residents in the Tampa Bay area a free way to get to safety ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The ride-share company announced Monday it will be providing free round-trip rides, up to $30 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.

Uber says residents in evacuation zones who would like to take advantage of the offer can follow these steps:

Open your Uber app Tap "Account" on the bottom right Tap Wallet Scroll down to "+ Add Promo Code" Enter code IANRELIEF Select any of the Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, and Pasco County state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters

Rides must be requested to or from any of the approved evacuation shelters, and the promo code must be applied before requesting a ride in order for the discount to apply. The discount does not apply to gratuities for drivers.

The maximum discount is up to $30 per ride, and the offer is valid for up to two trips per rider. The discount will not affect the earnings for Uber drivers, the company said.