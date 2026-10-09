Hurricane Isaias strengthens to Category 3 storm, threatens northern Gulf Coast

The Brief Hurricane Isaias is strengthened to Category 3 status on Friday morning. Hurricane warnings are active from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay and Gulf county line in Florida. Coastal storm surge could reach up to 7 feet, with tropical downpours expected across the weekend.



Hurricane Isaias continues to intensify Friday morning with 120 mph winds, putting the system at Category 3 status as it moves toward the northern Gulf coast.

Major storm strengthens in Gulf

What we know:

Hurricane Isaias is gaining strength Friday morning, packing winds of 120 miles per hour.

Forecasters expect wind shear to cause some weakening near the northern Gulf coast, though the storm will remain dangerous.

Warnings active across Gulf Coast

Timeline:

Hurricane warnings remain in effect from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay/Gulf County line in the Florida panhandle.

Storm surge near the center and east of landfall will reach 5 to 7 feet, with 1 to 3 feet of surge expected from Citrus to Pinellas counties Friday into the weekend.

Drier weather on the horizon

What's next:

Tropical downpours will remain likely through the weekend, bringing minor coastal flooding to parts of Florida.

By Monday, rain clears out as drier air drops humidity levels and brings more sun early next week.

Flood threats along Florida coast

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the exact timing or point of landfall for Hurricane Isaias along the Gulf coast.

It remains unclear how severe localized flooding will be in coastal areas under advisories.