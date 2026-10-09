Hurricane Isaias strengthens to Category 3 storm, threatens northern Gulf Coast
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Isaias continues to intensify Friday morning with 120 mph winds, putting the system at Category 3 status as it moves toward the northern Gulf coast.
Major storm strengthens in Gulf
What we know:
Hurricane Isaias is gaining strength Friday morning, packing winds of 120 miles per hour.
Forecasters expect wind shear to cause some weakening near the northern Gulf coast, though the storm will remain dangerous.
Warnings active across Gulf Coast
Timeline:
Hurricane warnings remain in effect from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay/Gulf County line in the Florida panhandle.
Storm surge near the center and east of landfall will reach 5 to 7 feet, with 1 to 3 feet of surge expected from Citrus to Pinellas counties Friday into the weekend.
Drier weather on the horizon
What's next:
Tropical downpours will remain likely through the weekend, bringing minor coastal flooding to parts of Florida.
By Monday, rain clears out as drier air drops humidity levels and brings more sun early next week.
Flood threats along Florida coast
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet determined the exact timing or point of landfall for Hurricane Isaias along the Gulf coast.
It remains unclear how severe localized flooding will be in coastal areas under advisories.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather bulletins and hurricane advisories released Friday morning.