Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County, Citrus County
7
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County

Hurricane Isaias strengthens to Category 3 storm, threatens northern Gulf Coast

By
Tampa
Updated October 9, 2026 8:39 AM EDT Published October 9, 2026 5:55 AM EDT
Tampa Weather | Friday Forecast
Tampa Weather | Friday Forecast

Tampa Weather | Friday Forecast

Fox 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says the Friday forecast calls for intensification of Hurricane Isaias as it sets sights on Pensacola's coastline. Locally, this means higher than normal tides and temperatures up to 87 degrees today. 

The Brief

    • Hurricane Isaias is strengthened to Category 3 status on Friday morning.
    • Hurricane warnings are active from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay and Gulf county line in Florida.
    • Coastal storm surge could reach up to 7 feet, with tropical downpours expected across the weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Isaias continues to intensify Friday morning with 120 mph winds, putting the system at Category 3 status as it moves toward the northern Gulf coast.

Major storm strengthens in Gulf

What we know:

Hurricane Isaias is gaining strength Friday morning, packing winds of 120 miles per hour. 

Forecasters expect wind shear to cause some weakening near the northern Gulf coast, though the storm will remain dangerous.

Warnings active across Gulf Coast

Timeline:

Hurricane warnings remain in effect from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay/Gulf County line in the Florida panhandle.

Storm surge near the center and east of landfall will reach 5 to 7 feet, with 1 to 3 feet of surge expected from Citrus to Pinellas counties Friday into the weekend.

Drier weather on the horizon

What's next:

Tropical downpours will remain likely through the weekend, bringing minor coastal flooding to parts of Florida.

By Monday, rain clears out as drier air drops humidity levels and brings more sun early next week.

Flood threats along Florida coast

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the exact timing or point of landfall for Hurricane Isaias along the Gulf coast.

It remains unclear how severe localized flooding will be in coastal areas under advisories.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather bulletins and hurricane advisories released Friday morning.

TampaWeather