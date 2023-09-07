Hurricane Lee expected to rapidly intensify into a ‘major hurricane' by Friday

Hurricane Lee formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday and is expected to rapidly intensify, becoming a major hurricane by Friday.

As of 5 a.m. on Thursday, Hurricane Lee was at 16.1 degrees longitude and 48.6 degrees latitude. It had wind speeds of 80 miles an hour and was moving west-northwest at 13 miles an hour.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Lee is beginning to ramp up and is starting to show signs that it is wanting to rapidly intensify.

Hurricane Lee is expected to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane by Friday.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Hurricane Lee was showing an eye early Thursday morning around some deep convections. He says computer models show that warm waters combined with wind shear have Lee on track to becoming a massive hurricane.

READ: Medical experts watching for potential cases of flesh-eating bacteria in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Osterberg says around 10 p.m. on Monday, Hurricane Lee should make a turn to the north. He says at that point it may become an annular hurricane, which means it has a huge eye, deep convection and lacks typical rainbands.

Satellite imagery shows Lee possibly becoming an annular hurricane.

According to Osterberg, Hurricane Lee is predicted to become a Category 4 storm, and possibly a Category 5 hurricane.

READ: Flamingo on road to recovery after being found off St. Pete Beach after Hurricane Idalia

The official track from the National Hurricane Center has Lee becoming a Category 4 storm by Friday afternoon with winds of 130 miles per hour. Those winds are expected to reach 155 miles per hour by Sunday afternoon. Then, its winds lessen to 145 – 130 miles per hour as it makes its turn to the north.

Computer models show Hurricane Lee making a turn to the north after it reaches Category 4 status.

Osterberg says the closer Hurricane Lee gets to the United States before making that northward turn, the more likely it may impact New England.

He says over the next 48–72 hours, Hurricane Lee will continue to move west-northwest and strengthen.