Hurricane Milton: Pasco residents evacuating again on heels of Helene aftermath

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect in Pasco County for Zones A, B and C, and mobile homes, manufactured homes and all low-lying areas ahead of Hurricane Milton.

As the major Cat. 5 hurricane continues to strengthen and intensify rapidly, Pasco County emergency officials are urging people to take the warnings seriously.

"Pasco County will be impacted with catastrophic surge, catastrophic winds," Pasco County Emergency Management Director Andy Fossa said.

The following shelters in Pasco County are open:

Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City

Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson

Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel

River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey

Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson (Special Needs Only)

Shelters are accepting pets.

GoPasco is also offering rides on fixed routes to shelters. Routes 16, 19, 21 and 30 will offer fare-free rides until Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Emergency officials are urging people to evacuate now. On Tuesday, Fossa said U.S. 19 was already gridlocked with people evacuating from Pasco, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

"This is a storm not to be played with," Fossa said. "It’s a storm that’s going to be unprecedented."

Residents and business owners just began the cleanup from Hurricane Helene, which brought devastating storm surge to parts of Pasco County less than two weeks ago.

"As we were trying to restore, now we’re back to buttoning everything up again," said Mike Malacos, the owner of Inn on the Gulf.

He said the inn and restaurant flooded for the first time ever during Hurricane Helene. He said the restaurant has been closed and 50 of his employees have been out of work for two weeks now.

Malacos said he had to delay deliveries of furniture and appliances and put restoration projects on hold in order to prepare for Milton.

"It’s frightening, you know," Malacos said. "We’ve never had to experience back-to-back hurricanes like this. This is unprecedented, and the unknown is what’s killing us."

His business is one of the many homes and businesses in the Hudson area of Pasco County that has piles of debris, furniture and trash sitting outside, waiting to be picked up. On Monday, county crews continued debris collection.

The county says private waste haulers can help take debris to the West Pasco Resource Recovery Center, which is located at 14606 Hays Road in Spring Hill. County emergency officials said the debris drop-off site is still open.

If you’re not able to drop off your debris, emergency officials urge you to try to secure it as best as possible.

"I encourage you that anything that can become a flying missile, wood, 2x4s, metal, please try to store them back within your house," Fossa said. "And, any large objects that can float; dressers, refrigerators."

As a last resort, Fossa said people should secure their debris in a garage or with bungee cords.

Some people aren’t taking the warnings lightly, so they’re preparing as best they can, but they’re hoping for the best. Malacos said they’re sandbagging, bringing furniture inside, and securing the inn and restaurant.

"It’s been draining," Malacos said. "It’s been mentally and physically draining trying to get this place back open."

Emergency officials encourage people who are evacuating to turn off their main breakers, so there isn’t a surge when power is restored.

You can find your evacuation zone here.

