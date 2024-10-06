Hurricane Milton: Pasco County updates & information

As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Pasco County need to know.

Pasco County Evacuations:

Pasco County is under an order of local state emergency. Mandatory evacuations for zones A and B and residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas and flood prone areas go into effect on Monday at 10 a.m., according to officials. Residents in zone C are under a voluntary evacuation.

Pasco County Shelters:

No shelters have opened.

Pasco County Closings:

No closings have been announced.

Pasco County Sandbags:

No sandbag locations have been opened.

Pasco County Schools:

Pasco County Schools announced that all schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as a precaution due to Tropical Storm Milton.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane later on Sunday and hit the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as a major hurricane.

All extracurricular activities, athletic events, and after-school programs are also canceled for those days, according to county officials.

Pasco County more information:

Click here for more information from Pasco County Emergency Management.

