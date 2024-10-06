Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Milton: Pasco County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 6, 2024 4:33pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Pasco County need to know.

Pasco County update on Hurricane Milton

Pasco County officials provided an update ahead of Hurricane Milton on Sunday afternoon.

Pasco County Evacuations:

Pasco County is under an order of local state emergency. Mandatory evacuations for zones A and B and residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas and flood prone areas go into effect on Monday at 10 a.m., according to officials. Residents in zone C are under a voluntary evacuation.

Pasco County Shelters:

No shelters have opened.

Pasco County Closings:

No closings have been announced.

Pasco County Sandbags:

No sandbag locations have been opened.

Pasco County Schools:

Pasco County Schools announced that all schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as a precaution due to Tropical Storm Milton.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane later on Sunday and hit the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as a major hurricane.

All extracurricular activities, athletic events, and after-school programs are also canceled for those days, according to county officials.

Pasco County more information:

Click here for more information from Pasco County Emergency Management.

