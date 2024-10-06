Hurricane Milton: Pasco County updates & information
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Pasco County need to know.
Pasco County Evacuations:
Pasco County is under an order of local state emergency. Mandatory evacuations for zones A and B and residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas and flood prone areas go into effect on Monday at 10 a.m., according to officials. Residents in zone C are under a voluntary evacuation.
Pasco County Shelters:
No shelters have opened.
Pasco County Closings:
No closings have been announced.
Pasco County Sandbags:
No sandbag locations have been opened.
Pasco County Schools:
Pasco County Schools announced that all schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as a precaution due to Tropical Storm Milton.
The storm is forecast to become a hurricane later on Sunday and hit the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as a major hurricane.
All extracurricular activities, athletic events, and after-school programs are also canceled for those days, according to county officials.
Pasco County more information:
Click here for more information from Pasco County Emergency Management.
