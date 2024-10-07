'Don't mess with storm surge': Governor DeSantis delivers update on preparations for Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX13 live

On Monday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis delivered a news conference from the State Emergency Operations Center on the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene and ongoing preparations for Hurricane Milton, which currently sits 745 miles southwest of Tampa and has been upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday morning.

"We do have a Category 4 hurricane," DeSantis said.

READ MORE: Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm rapidly strengthens into strong Category 4, expected to become Category 5

DeSantis urged residents along Florida's western coast to take the risks of Hurricane Milton seriously, saying there is time to make evacuation plans if you live in an evacuation zone.

"You have an opportunity today to do what you need to do to execute this plan. You have time today, but do it. Time is going to start running out very, very soon," DeSantis said.

A flurry of evacuation orders is expected for counties in western Florida on Monday, with Hillsborough County announcing evacuation orders for Zones A and B at 10 a.m. and more expected throughout the day. DeSantis also urged residents in the Barrier Islands to undergo evacuation orders.

DeSantis warned of high storm surges in parts of western Florida saying "8 to 12 feet peak storm surge is potential for Northern Pinellas County all the way down to Charlotte County, including in Tampa Bay. Five to 10 feet peak storm surge is possible from Yankeetown, southward to the Pasco, Pinellas County line, and from Englewood, southward to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor."

DeSantis announced the signing of executive orders to suspend all tolls in western Florida and Alligator Alley to aid in evacuation efforts in the leadup to Hurricane Milton and to mandate that debris management sites and landfills remain open 24/7 to collect debris from Hurricane Helene that could cause "huge hazards" during Hurricane Milton.

DeSantis stated that sandbag locations are available in multiple counties across the state, adding that people can find out more information on where to pick up their sandbags by visiting floridadisaster.org/counties.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: