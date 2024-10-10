Hurricane Milton: Polk County roads 'incredibly dangerous,' blocked due to flooding and hazards

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County, Hernando County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:45 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 AM EDT until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hernando County, Polk County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hurricane Milton: Polk County roads 'incredibly dangerous,' blocked due to flooding and hazards

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 2:34am EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced that some roads were blocked on Thursday morning as Hurricane Milton continued to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to the area.

The sheriff's office said many Polk County roads are "incredibly dangerous" and that deputies will not be able to clear most of these hazards until the winds and rain subside.

READ: Hurricane Milton tracker: Category 1 storm continues to bring 'damaging winds' to Florida after landfall

Officials say flooding may worsen as rain continues on Thursday. PCSO says the following intersections have confirmed flooding:

  • Palm Street & Suwanee Avenue North (Davenport)
  • Ronald Reagan Parkway & Pinetree Trail (Haines City)
  • Reynolds Road between Maine Avenue & Polk Parkway (Lakeland)
  • 42nd Street NW & Avenue Q NW (Winter Haven)
  • 3800 block of Highway 98 South (Bartow)
  • Bartow Road & Highway 98 South (Bartow)
  • Combee Road & Idlewild Street (Lakeland)
  • Highway 640 at Peace River Bridge & Highway 17 (Bartow)
  • 42nd Street NW & Avenue G NW (Winter Haven)
  • Oak Tree Lane & Galloway Road (Kathleen)
  • Swindell Road & Memorial Boulevard (Lakeland)
  • Chestnut Road North & Chochran Street (Lakeland)
  • Wabash Avenue North & New Tampa Highway (Lakeland)
  • 6000 Block of New Tampa Highway (Lakeland)
  • Ariana Street & Plateau Avenue (Lakeland)
  • Airport Road & New Tampa Highway (Lakeland)
  • Ewell Road & Laurel Oak Road (Lakeland)
  • Berkley Road & I-4 Overpass (Polk City)
  • Shepherd Road & Coronet Road (Lakeland)
  • Highway 92 & Old Dixie Highway (Lakeland)
  • Reynolds Road & Woodland Drive (Lakeland)
  • Nashville Road & Tennessee Road (Lakeland)
  • Kville Avenue & Sun Acres Boulevard (Auburndale)
  • Highway 542 & John Caroll Road East (Lakeland)
  • Highlands Street (Lakeland)
  • Mt Olive Road & Berkley Road (Polk City)

READ: Florida Power Outages: Hurricane Milton knocks out power to millions

According to the sheriff's office, some power lines are partially blocking roadways:

  • Highway 630 & East Walk in Water Road (Frostproof)
  • Cherry Lane & Dunn Road (Lakeland)
  • Hillside Drive & Phillips Street (Mulberry)
  • Gordon Street (Mulberry)
  • Kokomo Road & 5400 (Haines City)
  • Crest Lane (Highlands City)
  • French Avenue North (Fort Meade)
  • Georgia Avenue (Highlands City)

The following intersections have confirmed partial/total blockages of travel lanes due to trees, debris and/or power lines:

  • Harley Lane & Lunn Road (Lakeland): Deputies are aware that there is a power line down on a tree. PCSO says it is partially blocking the intersection and push teams have gone out to assess the situation and will not be able to clear this blockage until after the storm.
  • Simms Road (Kathleen): The sheriff's office says there are trees down with power lines in them on this road. They are partially blocking the travel lanes.
  • Rockridge Road & Tanic Road (Lakeland): Deputies will assess reports of a road blockage and downed power lines at this location after the storm subsides.
  • Old Dade City Road & Sherrouse Road (Lakeland): Deputies will assess reports of a road blockage and downed power lines at this location after the storm subsides.

Utility companies have been notified about downed power lines. However, deputies say they will be unable to remove or repair them until after the storm.

The sheriff's office encourages everyone not to drive unless it is an absolute emergency.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: