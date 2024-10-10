Hurricane Milton: Polk County roads 'incredibly dangerous,' blocked due to flooding and hazards

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced that some roads were blocked on Thursday morning as Hurricane Milton continued to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to the area.

The sheriff's office said many Polk County roads are "incredibly dangerous" and that deputies will not be able to clear most of these hazards until the winds and rain subside.

Officials say flooding may worsen as rain continues on Thursday. PCSO says the following intersections have confirmed flooding:

Palm Street & Suwanee Avenue North (Davenport)

Ronald Reagan Parkway & Pinetree Trail (Haines City)

Reynolds Road between Maine Avenue & Polk Parkway (Lakeland)

42nd Street NW & Avenue Q NW (Winter Haven)

3800 block of Highway 98 South (Bartow)

Bartow Road & Highway 98 South (Bartow)

Combee Road & Idlewild Street (Lakeland)

Highway 640 at Peace River Bridge & Highway 17 (Bartow)

42nd Street NW & Avenue G NW (Winter Haven)

Oak Tree Lane & Galloway Road (Kathleen)

Swindell Road & Memorial Boulevard (Lakeland)

Chestnut Road North & Chochran Street (Lakeland)

Wabash Avenue North & New Tampa Highway (Lakeland)

6000 Block of New Tampa Highway (Lakeland)

Ariana Street & Plateau Avenue (Lakeland)

Airport Road & New Tampa Highway (Lakeland)

Ewell Road & Laurel Oak Road (Lakeland)

Berkley Road & I-4 Overpass (Polk City)

Shepherd Road & Coronet Road (Lakeland)

Highway 92 & Old Dixie Highway (Lakeland)

Reynolds Road & Woodland Drive (Lakeland)

Nashville Road & Tennessee Road (Lakeland)

Kville Avenue & Sun Acres Boulevard (Auburndale)

Highway 542 & John Caroll Road East (Lakeland)

Highlands Street (Lakeland)

Mt Olive Road & Berkley Road (Polk City)

According to the sheriff's office, some power lines are partially blocking roadways:

Highway 630 & East Walk in Water Road (Frostproof)

Cherry Lane & Dunn Road (Lakeland)

Hillside Drive & Phillips Street (Mulberry)

Gordon Street (Mulberry)

Kokomo Road & 5400 (Haines City)

Crest Lane (Highlands City)

French Avenue North (Fort Meade)

Georgia Avenue (Highlands City)

The following intersections have confirmed partial/total blockages of travel lanes due to trees, debris and/or power lines:

Harley Lane & Lunn Road (Lakeland): Deputies are aware that there is a power line down on a tree. PCSO says it is partially blocking the intersection and push teams have gone out to assess the situation and will not be able to clear this blockage until after the storm.

Simms Road (Kathleen): The sheriff's office says there are trees down with power lines in them on this road. They are partially blocking the travel lanes.

Rockridge Road & Tanic Road (Lakeland): Deputies will assess reports of a road blockage and downed power lines at this location after the storm subsides.

Old Dade City Road & Sherrouse Road (Lakeland): Deputies will assess reports of a road blockage and downed power lines at this location after the storm subsides.

Utility companies have been notified about downed power lines. However, deputies say they will be unable to remove or repair them until after the storm.

The sheriff's office encourages everyone not to drive unless it is an absolute emergency.

