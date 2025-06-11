Hurricane supplies selling swiftly at hardware stores as 2025 season begins

The Brief Hardware stores across Florida report a surge in hurricane supply sales just 11 days into the season. Popular items like caulk, generators, and backwater valves are flying off shelves, doubling or even tripling in sales compared to past years. Some stores are already facing supply chain issues and struggling to keep up with demand.



Florida hardware stores are seeing an unprecedented early-season rush as customers stock up on hurricane supplies.

Local perspective:

Brian Culp, owner of a Pinellas Ace Hardware store, says shoppers began clearing shelves as soon as the calendar turned to June 1.

Sales of storm prep items—particularly sealant caulk—have doubled, and in some cases, quadrupled compared to previous years.

"Last year we sold 2,000 tubes of caulk," said Culp. "This season, it’s looking more like 4,000."

Generators, hydraulic cement, and backwater valves are also seeing dramatic increases in demand. Many customers are buying supplies in bulk before any storm appears in the Gulf.

Why you should care:

The early-season demand highlights just how seriously Floridians are taking hurricane preparedness after last year’s active season. Store owners say it’s a positive sign that people are planning ahead instead of waiting for a storm to appear on the radar.

The Source: This story was written based on FOX 13’s Evyn Moon’s interview with a local Ace hardware store owner outlining sales of products.

