Man calls 911 on himself after fatally stabbing wife: MCSO

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The Brief A man has been arrested for stabbing his wife several times. Two children were home at the time of the stabbing. Both kids were under the age of two, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the man, Jesse Jones, was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder.



A man has been arrested after calling 911 to report that he allegedly stabbed his wife several times Thursday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

MCSO said around 5:40 p.m. Thursday night, 39-year-old Jesse Nicholas Jones called 911 to report that he had stabbed his wife several times. The stabbing occurred in their home on the 3700 block of 82nd Avenue Circle East in south Manatee County.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found 32-year-old Meaghan Bowler in a bathroom suffering from stab wounds.

Deputies began life-saving measures until Fire and EMS personnel took over. Bowler was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to MCSO.

Deputies took Jones into custody without incident.

The couple’s two children, both under the age of two, were inside the home and were found unharmed.

Jones has been charged with murder.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive of this incident.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as they become available.