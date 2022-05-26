Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack

The husband of an elementary school teacher killed during a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas has died of a heart attack.

LATEST: Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says

Family members tell FOX 26 Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, died Thursday - just two days after his wife was tragically killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire.

Mrs. Garcia was one of two teachers, along with 19 students who were killed in the deadly massacre.

MORE: What we know about the victims in Uvalde

Advertisement

The couple was married for 24 years and leave behind four children.