Hyde Park VFW gets much-needed facelift from Habitat for Humanity volunteers

article

'Serving those who served' is the slogan for Habit for Humanity's veterans initiative. That mantra was on full display Wednesday morning as the nonprofit teamed up with volunteers from MacDill Air Force Base to make much-needed improvements to Hyde Park's VFW post.

According to Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County, VFW Post 4321 has been serving local war veterans for seven decades. In recent years, it has primarily served those who have been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. The post stands as the closest VFW to MacDill AFB.

During Habitat's Veterans Week of Service Project, volunteers spent hours painting both the exterior and interior of the building in addition to landscaping the facility. The volunteers included active duty men and women from MacDill, along with veterans and staff from Regents Bank, which sponsored the project.

Additionally, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County will spend the week making a difference for seven local veteran homeowners in need of home repairs. Veterans Week of Service is described as “a home preservation service week and a call to action for volunteers and philanthropists looking to offer a helping hand to limited-income veteran homeowners in our community in need of home maintenance services.”

This home preservation event also focuses on increasing awareness of the challenges many veterans face in obtaining decent, stable shelter for themselves and their families and the affordable homeownership opportunities and services Habitat for Humanity offers through its Veterans Initiative program.