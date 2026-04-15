I-75 northbound shut down after tractor-trailer driver falls asleep at the wheel and overturns: FHP

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The Brief According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a tractor-trailer fell asleep and overturned, blocking the northbound lanes. The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. near the Sumter/Marion County line. Troopers do not know how long the interstate will be closed.



The driver of a tractor-trailer overturned on northbound I-75 in Sumter County on Wednesday morning, forcing the interstate to shut down.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. near the Sumter/Marion County line.

Troopers said the driver, a 29-year-old man from Jacksonville, fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The tractor-trailer came to a stop, blocking the northbound lanes.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

What we don't know:

Troopers have not indicated when the interstate will reopen.