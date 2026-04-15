I-75 northbound shut down after tractor-trailer driver falls asleep at the wheel and overturns: FHP
OXFORD, Fla. - The driver of a tractor-trailer overturned on northbound I-75 in Sumter County on Wednesday morning, forcing the interstate to shut down.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. near the Sumter/Marion County line.
Troopers said the driver, a 29-year-old man from Jacksonville, fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The tractor-trailer came to a stop, blocking the northbound lanes.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
What we don't know:
Troopers have not indicated when the interstate will reopen.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol in a press release.