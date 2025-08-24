I-75 south reopens after Spring Hill man knocked off bridge over the Alafia River: FHP
TAMPA, Fla - I-75 south has now reopened in the Gibsonton area after the Florida Highway Patrol says a multi-car fatal crash took place on the bridge over the Alafia River.
The backstory:
Two drivers were walking around early on Sunday morning after a crash when investigators say one of them was struck and killed by a Chevy Traverse that was heading southbound.
The driver, a 41-year-old Brandon woman, collided with the victim's car before knocking them off the bridge and into the river.
The victim, a 35-year-old Spring Hill man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Chevy continued forward and collided with the other vehicle, a Mazda 3 sedan, but the driver was not inside the car, FHP says.
Investigators say that the driver of the Chevy had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Traffic was being detoured onto US-301 S at mile marker 254.
An investigation is ongoing.
