I-75 south reopens after Spring Hill man knocked off bridge over the Alafia River: FHP

The Brief I-75 south is back open after a crash that knocked a Spring Hill man off the bridge over the Alafia River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two drivers were walking around early on Sunday morning after a crash when investigators say one of them was struck and killed. An investigation is ongoing.



I-75 south has now reopened in the Gibsonton area after the Florida Highway Patrol says a multi-car fatal crash took place on the bridge over the Alafia River.

The backstory:

Two drivers were walking around early on Sunday morning after a crash when investigators say one of them was struck and killed by a Chevy Traverse that was heading southbound.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, a 41-year-old Brandon woman, collided with the victim's car before knocking them off the bridge and into the river.

The victim, a 35-year-old Spring Hill man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevy continued forward and collided with the other vehicle, a Mazda 3 sedan, but the driver was not inside the car, FHP says.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say that the driver of the Chevy had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

READ: Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after slamming into median

Traffic was being detoured onto US-301 S at mile marker 254.

An investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube