'I have to get to your house within 8 minutes': New fire station opens in busy Brandon area

Brandon is one of the largest unincorporated communities and one of the fastest growing areas in Hillsborough County.

The fire stations in the area are also among the busiest in the county. In response to concerns about response times, Fire Station 45 opened earlier this month in Central Brandon.

"Now, this station, perfectly positioned in the middle, is picking up all those calls. We get there quicker. We have more units available. That's better for the entire community," Hillsborough County Fire Chief Dennis Jones said.

The chief said 85% of the calls are medical in nature, so they must be able to respond in a timely manner.

"So, I have to get to your house within 8 minutes. If I can't get to your house, it doesn't matter if it's a medical alarm or a fire alarm, there's going to be bad consequences," Jones said.

Station 45 is part of the larger master plan to add 24 additional fire stations to meet the growing demand.

"As soon as we put the station in service, it was doing what it needed to do. And for the citizens, you know, they're looking for the best possible service. We're providing that now at this station," Jones said.

Each station will also include new staff for three shifts, which adds to the workforce in our area as well.