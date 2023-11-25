'I just killed my brother': Suspect confesses to murder and attacks detective, according to Largo police

article

According to police, a man confessed to killing his brother early Saturday morning.

Around 12:47 a.m. Largo police say they responded to a home on 3rd St NW after the resident, 41-year-old Joshua Robert Brinkley, made concerning statements to acquaintances.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they saw Brinkley leaving his home in his car. When he saw the officers, officials say Brinkley stopped, got out of the car with his hands in the air and said, "I just killed my brother in my house."

After conducting a welfare check of the home, they found the victim dead with visible gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The name of the victim was not released due to Marsy's law.

Brinkley was arrested and, according to officers, he kicked a detective at the Largo Police Department. Officials say the detective suffered minor injuries.

Brinkley was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with murder in the first degree and battery on a law enforcement officer. Officers say the murder was an isolated incident and poses no threat to the public.