‘I know she’s safe’: Sarasota’s The Haven expands, increases residential services

A place that has been a safe haven for people with disabilities for 66 years is expanding and will soon have the capability to help more people.

Set on 32 acres in Sarasota, The Haven has worked for 66 years to enhance the lives of those living with disabilities.

"I know she’s safe. I know she has a family here," said Kelly Askerud, whose daughter Mackenzie lives in a group home on campus.

Staff from the home helps encourage independence.

"This is not an easy position or job, but they just do it because they love it, and for that, we are so grateful," shared Askerud.

Though six group homes are already in operation, The Haven has a growing waitlist with nearly 200 people. That can mean people are waiting more than 10 years for housing.

"We don’t have openings unless we build new homes," stated The Haven President and CEO Brad Jones. "It’s up to us to raise the funds and the community to help support us and enable people to have a house for the rest of their life."

READ New Alzheimer's drug looks to improve brain function

The Haven held a groundbreaking for two additional homes on Thursday morning. One is named ‘Brad's Place’. It’s dedicated to Jones’ vision and will be dedicated to aging residents with Alzheimer's or dementia. The Haven is partnering with FSU medical students and doctors to run a dementia care program, which will allow residents to age in place.

"Before we had to transfer them into nursing homes and assisted living facilities, a lot of them have lived here for over 40 years. So you are taking them away from their friends, family the people they know. Now they’ll be able to age in place with their family and friends and hopefully be able to live a longer healthier life," said Jones.

For the families of those living here, it gives them peace of mind in knowing their loved ones will be cared for.

"When I'm gone, because that’s every special needs parents fear is what happens when I die, I know my child will have a safe haven," said Askerud.

Advertisement

To find out more about The Haven visit: https://thehavensrq.org/