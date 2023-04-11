Iconic Dade City farm sold to developer

Dori Fulwood ran a farm of a different kind near Dade City. Her 80 acres became the backdrop for countless photos of joyous occasions. The main crop at this farm was love.

﻿"We did weddings, we did proms, we did Christmas parties. Anything you can think of, we did."

It was called Stonebridge. Before that, it was known as Lange Farm. Thousands of couples held barn weddings here.

But five years of weddings every weekend, sometimes two at once, has left Dori longing for weekends with her grandchildren. So, when a developer made a good offer to buy the farm, Dori and her family said yes.

READ: Ybor City Museum State Park is What's Right With Tampa Bay

Before weddings, the land was a horse farm. This part of Pasco County was mainly cattle and citrus a generation ago. Like many rural places at the edge of the Tampa Bay metropolitan region, this area is changing quickly, too quickly for some.

In many cases, what’s left behind on farms goes to auction. This farm is unique because most of the old implements and metal signs were collected to use as backdrops for barn weddings.

Pictures from past weddings at the Stonebridge Farm

"There’s antiques here. There’s history here," says John Harris, the auctioneer who will sell it all on Saturday. "A wagon wheel with a hub. That’s very old," he says, pointing toward a corner of the barn. In another building, he’s sorted dozens of metal signs, both reproductions, and originals.

Many collectors come looking for them.

"It takes them back to a time in their life, maybe their father or grandfather’s life with farming or automotive or something like that," explains Harris.

One of his favorite pieces is a shining cabriolet with plush seats that horses once pulled. More recently, groomsmen pulled it with a bride in the seat waving for a photo.

Fulwood says it must be sold. She won’t take it with her.

MORE: ‘She knows our people’: Taylor Swift’s 3-day Eras Tour stop to bring in millions of fans to Tampa

"It’s beautiful," she says. "But, I have nowhere to put it. I definitely think somebody is going to have a good home for it."

It may not fit in the neighborhood that will replace this farm, but it has a place in Saturday’s auction.

"It’s a one-of-a-kind place," says Harris. "It’s close, so there’s no next week. If you want it, come get it."

When it’s gone, the old farm that grew horses, then weddings, will yield the new cash crop around here, houses.

The auction is Saturday, April 15, starting at 10 am. The doors open at 9 am. There’s a preview Friday, April 14, at Stonebridge Wedding and Events, 33520 Lange Farm Road, Dade City, FL.