‘I’ll make a deal to turn a blind eye': Pinellas official arrested for quid pro quo with contractor

An investigator with the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board has been arrested after the sheriff's office uncovered a complex relationship between the official and a contractor for which she was supposed to provide oversight.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Andrea Wagner started her dealings with Credence Construction and its owners, Chris Tompkins and Rachel Debrakins, in 2020.

The sheriff said it started with Wagner talking to Credence about work she needed done on properties she owned, which would be improper for someone in Wagner's position.

Over the course of two years, Wagner and the owners of Credence Construction became entangled in improper loans, construction work, and potential property sales, Gualtieri said.

Meanwhile, when someone filed a complaint with Wagner's office about the work Credence was doing on properties in the community, the sheriff said Wagner would issue improper citations to victims as retaliation and to protect her improper business dealings with Credence.

In a text message with one of the Credence owners, Wagner reportedly said "I'll make a deal to turn a blind eye to your properties," Gualtieri said.

Wagner's misconduct really covers the entire spectrum of public corruption," Gualtieri said. "[It’s a] classic case of public corruption that stems from greed and abuse of power."

Gualtieri said officials were in the process of reversing any citations Wagner issued in retaliation for Credence Construction.

He said anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Wagner or Credence Construction should call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.