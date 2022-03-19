‘I’ll shoot you right here’: St. Pete Taco Bell employee threatens customer with gun, police say

article

A customer at a St. Petersburg Taco Bell got a lot more than he ordered when an employee allegedly pulled a gun on him.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Chavez Keshaun Middleton, 19, was working at the fast-food restaurant, located at 3401 5th Ave. N., when he got into an argument with a man at the drive-thru.

Following the disagreement, police say the customer pulled around to the main entrance and Middleton went outside to confront him.

While outside, Middleton is accused of pointing a gun at the victim while shouting, "I’ll shoot you right here."

Police say Middleton was seen on surveillance video immediately after the incident pulling a handgun from his waistband and hiding it in a purse.

Middleton was arrested on Friday, three months after the incident, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police also charged him with being a delinquent in possession of a firearm or electric weapon from a grand theft auto incident that took place in 2020.