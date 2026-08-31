Illegal immigrant arrested in Polk County sexual battery, home invasion

article

The Brief A Honduran man in the U.S. illegally faces charges after deputies said he broke into a Mulberry home and sexually battered a 77-year-old woman. Investigators identified the suspect at a neighboring house after noticing his physical description and clothing matched the victim's details. Authorities placed ICE holds on the suspect and two other men found living at the neighboring house.



An illegal immigrant was arrested in Polk County after deputies said he attacked and sexually battered an elderly woman in her Mulberry home.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Axel Antonio Espinal Herrera, 24, of Honduras was arrested on multiple charges and now on an ICE hold.

Mulberry home attack investigation

What we know:

Investigators said the 77-year-old woman was woken up at around 4 a.m. on Saturday afterhearing a noise. That's when the suspect went into her bedroom, forcibly took off her garments, sexually battered her and slapped her when she tried to get away.

The victim tried to escape through the front door when the suspect went into the bathroom, but he chased after her and dragged her back inside and choked her, according to deputies.

The suspect ran off after the attack and the victim called PCSO.

Dig deeper:

Detectives started canvassing the neighborhood for possible witnesses or information. During their search, detectives spoke with two people in one of the homes while a third was inside showering. When they eventually met with the third person, investigators noticed he matched the description given by the victim.

Clothing that the victim also described was found inside the home as well, officials said.

The man, who was identified as Espinal Herrera initially spoke with detectives but refused to answer any more questions. However, detectives said they got a search warrant for swabbing and photos. That's when investigators found multiple scratches on Espinal Herrera, which were consistent with the victim's statements.

Espinal Herrera was also found with cocaine, according to PCSO.

Suspect's charges

The victim was able to pick the suspect out in a lineup, and Espinal Herrera was arrested on the following charges:

Kidnapping

Sexual battery by force

Burglary with battery

Tampering with evidence

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Loitering/prowling

Because Espinal Herrera is in the U.S. illegally, deputies said the charges carry a one-degree enhancement.

The two other men inside the home at the time deputies found the suspect were also in the country illegally from Honduras. ICE was contacted, and holds have been put on all three, deputies said.