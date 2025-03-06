Illegal immigrant linked to Florida high-end burglary cut ankle monitor, went on country-wide crime wave: MCSO

The Brief An illegal immigrant accused in a high-end Florida residential burglary has been arrested two years after the break-in. Investigators said Jean Stefano Merinovejar, 35, a Chilean national who is in the country illegally, was arrested in Miami-Dade County in 2024. He was given an ankle monitor and released due to lack of bed space, according to MCSO. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says Merinovejar cut off that ankle monitor and committed crimes across the country before being recently arrested in Nevada and extradited to Martin County, adding that he tried to break free from detectives, but failed.



An illegal immigrant has been arrested in connection with a high-end burglary in Florida after authorities say he cut off an ankle monitor that was supposed to track his movements and went on a two-year crime spree across the country.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a high-end residential burglary took place in 2023 and detectives were able to collect DNA samples left at the crime scene.

The DNA samples were entered into CODIS, a national database used by law enforcement to track criminals.

Initially, investigators said there was no DNA hit, but in 2024, Jean Stefano Merinovejar, 35, was arrested in Miami-Dade County on similar burglary charges and triggered the DNA match.

READ: Husband of St. Pete Rep. charged with stealing state funds and owing over $100,000 in taxes

MCSO said it immediately applied for an arrest warrant, but added that before the warrant could be served, Merinovejar was released from the Krome Detention Center due to a lack of bed space.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

He was assigned an ankle monitor to track his movements, but he cut it off, allowing him to evade capture and continue committing crimes, according to MCSO.

In October 2024, Merinovejar was arrested again in Washington. He faced charges of criminal use of personal identification but was released.

READ: 33 arrested as Hillsborough deputies dismantle drug-trafficking ring run with smuggled prison cell phone: HCSO

According to MCSO, Nevada authorities recently arrested him for criminal use of false identification. Officials there contacted the Martin County Sheriff's Office regarding the active warrant.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, the MCSO Fugitive Warrants Unit traveled to Nevada and took custody of Merinovejar, who was extradited to Martin County.

Detectives said he tried to break loose from their custody and run, but he failed.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Merinovejar is being held at the Martin County Jail on a $500,000 bond and has an ICE detainer.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: