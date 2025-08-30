Illegal immigrant twins arrested for burglarizing homes under construction: PCSO

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Eder Zaragoza Marin Ibar and Juan Elder Marin Ibar broke into homes that were under construction and stole items. Deputies say the 26-year-old twins are in the country illegally from Mexico. An ICE detainer has been placed on both suspects.



Polk County deputies say a pair of twins who are in the United States illegally stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of items from unfinished homes.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-olds Eder Zaragoza Marin Ibar and Juan Elder Marin Ibar broke into multiple homes that were under construction.

Both are in the country illegally from Mexico, according to PCSO, and were caught at a home on Ellie Rd. in the Auburndale area on Friday.

Mugshots courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Each twin faces charges of grand theft over $20,000, grand theft, burglary (13 counts), felony criminal mischief, dealing in stolen property, and possession of burglary tools. The sheriff's office says additional charges are possible.

An ICE detainer has been placed on both suspects.