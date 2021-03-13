"I’m back in action,” One of the first Americans who contracted COVID-19 speaks about his recovery

Exactly a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began, we met a patient from Southern California who was known as Patient Zero.

Gregg Garfield was the first coronavirus patient admitted to his hospital. He was on a ventilator for 30 days and doctors gave him a 1% chance to live.

He was near death in the hospital for 64 days and had some of his fingers and toes amputated.

He says he contracted the virus while on a ski trip with friends in Italy back in Feb. 20, 2020. All of his friends on the trip got sick and returned to the US on March 1st and checked into the hospital.

But now Gregg is thriving and has beat COVID-19. He’s even skiing again.

Gregg and his fiancé AJ talked about his recovery on FOX 11's Special Report.

