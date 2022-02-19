‘I’m feeling sick to my stomach’: Parents scrambling after tainted formula sickens 4 babies, possibly kills 1

Formula shortages have been growing since November, and this week the FDA announced a voluntary recall of certain powdered baby formulas.

"I’m feeling pretty stressed. I'm feeling sick to my stomach because knowing that she could possibly be sick from what she's already drank," said Frostproof mom, Ashley Lucas.

The FDA announced Thursday they are investigating reported bacterial infections from powdered infant formula, and advising people to stop using certain products including Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare.

"I went in the pantry and checked all 26 of her cans, and sure enough. I was mind blown," Lucas said.

The formula came from Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Michigan. So far, four infants have gotten sick across three states, hospitalized with cronobacter or salmonella. Officials say one death may be linked to the tainted formula.

"Both of these bacteria can be serious, could be life-threatening, especially in this age group," explained Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Meghan Martin.

At John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, parents have been bringing their infants in to be examined, concerned because the babies drank the possibly tainted formula. Experts say parents should keep an eye out for symptoms.

"Any baby under three months that has a fever needs to be evaluated because their immune system's not strong enough yet. And so definitely, if they've ingested this formula and seem to be getting sick, we really need to take a look at them," Martin said.

The FDA is urging families to avoid buying and using the products that are part of this voluntary recall. Abbott says it conducts extensive quality checks and pathogen testing on every batch of formula sold, however, according to the FDA, evidence of cronobacter was found at the plant.

For many infants, formula is their sole source of nutrition, and this recall combined with the ongoing formula shortage is leaving families without many options.

"Currently we have that much left, like two to maybe three scoops, so it will get us through tonight, and then we'll have to figure it out," said Naples mom Stephanie Olson.

The recalled products can be identified by the 7 to 9-digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package. If you are unsure if your formula is impacted, you can check the lot number online.



Learn more about the FDA recall here.

Learn more about the FDA investigation into bacteria infections here.

Learn more about recall from Abbott here.

Check your lot number here.

