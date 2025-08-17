American Impressionism on display at Tampa Museum of Art

The Brief More than 100 works of art by 75 different artists are on display right now at the Tampa Museum of Art. In a New Light: American Impressionism is the exhibit, and it brings impressionist paintings from 1870 through 1940 right here to Tampa. Included in the show are pieces from the Northeast, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, and the American West.



While the Impressionist Art style began in Europe, the art world truly benefited when it came to America.

The Tampa Museum of Art is currently showing "In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870–1940," which is works from the Bank of America Collection until November 30th.

The viewer will find that while the exhibit is full of artworks, it’s really a walk through art history as well.

In a New Light

For the art lover interested in seeing historical artwork, the New Light exhibit brings a chance to see one of America’s best art periods.

What they're saying:

"This is a style that came out of Paris at the end of the 19th century, and the movement lasted there for about 12 years," shared Joanna Robotham. She is the curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Tampa Museum of Art.

"But when the movement came to America, and the artists became just enthralled and enamored by captured light on canvas, that movement lasted here for a good 50, 60, 70 years until World War II essentially," she continued.

Visitors can see landscapes from all across America painted in rich hues and with deliberate application of the brush to leave character in the colors.

"A lot of the brush strokes are a lot looser, you’ll see that texture on the surface," said Robotham. The style that you’ll see in the show is different from say, historical paintings. It’s really the artist going into the landscape and trying to capture the natural beauty, the natural light of the environment around them."

Impressionist brush strokes

The works of artists such as Thomas Moran, Daniel Garber, Childe Hassam and others take the visitor across America from the New England states to the American West.

"I think this exhibit really highlights how America really became the center of the art world with just wonderful inquisitive, pretty pictures of the natural beauty of the United States," said Robotham.

While born in Paris, American artists embraced the Impressionistic style and applied it to uniquely American subject matter. The images captured on canvas inspired generations of Americans as collections grew and became part of art history here in the U.S.

Robotham stated that is what makes it so endearing to the visitor. "The wonderful thing about American Impressionism is that it still holds, I think, a wonderful place in our art historical hearts."

Tampa Museum of Art exhibit

What's next:

The Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week. You will find it located at 120 West Gasparilla Plaza in downtown Tampa.

For more information about the museum and its current exhibits, click here.