FitFest Tampa Bay brings competition and community to Florida State Fairgrounds

The Brief FitFest Tampa Bay drew thousands of athletes and spectators to the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend. The two-day festival featured competitions in CrossFit, powerlifting, strongman, jiu-jitsu, and more. What began as a small local gym competition 10 years ago has grown into one of Florida’s largest fitness expos.



From barbells hitting the floor to the roar of the crowd, the Florida State Fairgrounds was buzzing with energy this weekend for FitFest Tampa Bay.

The two-day sports festival brought together more than 10,000 people, with competitions ranging from Olympic weightlifting and CrossFit to jiu-jitsu, strongman, and natural bodybuilding.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Nearly 100 vendors filled the Expo Hall, showcasing everything from fitness gear and supplements to wellness products and new training technology.

The backstory:

FitFest has grown rapidly over the past decade. What started as a small community competition organized by a local gym owner is now considered Florida’s largest sports and fitness expo — drawing athletes and fans from across the state. Organizers say this year’s turnout is already setting records, with more athletes, more spectators, and more exhibitors than ever before.

For founder Chris Zamudio, FitFest is more than just a weekend event — it’s a vision that began in a small Tampa gym.

He says what started as a simple community competition has grown into something that now unites athletes of every discipline under one roof.

What they're saying:

"This is everything to me. This is my baby," he said, explaining that bringing people together once a year is what keeps him motivated.

READ: St. Pete task force readies path to future aviation through electric air taxis

Athletes like Alisha Beeman say that energy is what makes FitFest so special. The CrossFit competitor pointed to the challenging programming — from sandbags to rope climbs and muscle-ups — but said the real reward is connecting with others who share the same drive.

"Just being able to see other people, see the work that they put in and see what they put out on this floor as well," she said, makes the weekend all the more exciting.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube