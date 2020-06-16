In survey, Hillsborough parents are split on their children returning to campus in the fall

article

The Hillsborough County School District shared the results of a reopening survey sent to local parents -- and they are widely split over school getting back to normal in the fall.

Parents were asked their level of comfort if school campuses reopen in the fall with the normal campus-based schedule.

The results were:

Not Comfortable - 23%

Somewhat uncomfortable - 21%

Comfortable - 13%

Somewhat comfortable - 15%

Very comfortable - 25%

Parents were also asked if they would prefer virtual learning if school campuses reopen in the fall, and the district resumed those normal campus-based scheduled.

The results were:

Yes - 21%

Maybe - 29%

No - 48%

In a statement, Superintendent Addison Davis said school officials will consider the results as they plan the next school year.

"We are also taking into account the School Reopening Survey that so many of our families took the time to fill out. Thank you," the statement read in part. " I want you to know your district staff is working diligently on school reopening plans for the fall. We are listening to the recommendations by the CDC and the Florida Department of Health to make the best decision for our staff and our students."

A follow-up survey will be sent in a few weeks, Davis added, " to further gauge how our families feel about returning to the classroom."

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced schools should fully reopen for the fall, and announced a plan that includes guidance on disinfecting and social distancing.

The results from the Hillsborough County parent survey can be viewed here.