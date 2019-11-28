In Tampa, we're thankful for a lot -- including, of course, our airport

Folks across Tampa expressed their gratitude today on this Thanksgiving holiday.

“What we're thankful for? Just the ability to get out here in this marvelous city,” said Rob Wilde.

FOX 13’s Josh Cascio spoke with folks strolling along the Riverwalk, who all appreciate where they live.

“Definitely thankful for living in Tampa Bay. It’s a great place to live and raise a family,” said Sheila Pondo.

Ester Daring is thankful for her family and so much more.

“May 19, 2000, I had a little stroke. So I’m thankful to even be alive and see my first grandchild,” she said.

Over at Tampa International Airport, travelers were thankful for family and friends.

“Thankful for my family, thankful for the weather," said Joan Delaney. "Actually, this is a nice airport. Thankful for that."

Finally, along Bayshore Boulevard, Cristian Saenz gave us a bit of holiday inspiration.

“Sometimes, it might seem like we don’t have anything to be thankful for, but if you look ahead, you will find that there will something at the end of that circumstance that you'll be thankful for,” he offered.