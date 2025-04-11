Incredible Dog Challenge returns to Clearwater this weekend

The Brief The 28th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge kicks off its 2025 season at Coachman Park in Clearwater. The free event is happening on Friday and Saturday, and is open to the public. Dogs from 10 states are competing in a series of elite sporting events.



Some of the nation’s top canine athletes are taking over Coachman Park this weekend for a crowd-pleasing, high-energy competition.

The 28th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge kicks off its 2025 season in Clearwater with the Eastern Regionals on Friday and Saturday, April 11-12.

The two-day event is free and open to the public, and yes, well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome too.

Dogs from 10 states are competing in a series of elite sporting events, including agility races, high-flying disc routines, head-to-head weave pole challenges, and the always-popular diving dog competition. That’s where dogs take a running leap off a 50-foot dock into a 20,000-gallon pool, often to roaring cheers from the crowd.

The weekend begins on Friday with practice sessions and seeding races from 1 to 3 p.m. The main event runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting with the agility competition and wrapping up with the Incredible Weave.

Winners of this regional showdown will earn a spot in the National Finals at Purina Farms in St. Louis later this year.

Spectators can expect a full day of fun, with plenty of opportunities to see these incredible dogs in action and meet their handlers. The event takes place at Coachman Park, located at 300 Cleveland St. in Clearwater.

