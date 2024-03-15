Mother accused of killing son, stuffing him in suitcase arrested in LA 2 years later

article

A mother from Indiana was arrested in Los Angeles Friday in connection with the death of her then-5-year-old son, Cairo Jordan.

Dejaune Anderson was arrested by US Marshals in Arcadia.

Indiana State Police say their investigation began in April of 2022, when a man hunting for mushrooms located a suitcase in a heavily wooded area in rural Washington County.

Dejaune Ludie Anderson (Indiana State Police)

The suitcase contained the body of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, who was unidentified at the time of the discovery.

In October of 2022, a warrant was issued for Anderson's arrest. The charges listed Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, and Obstruction of Justice.

It's unclear how she avoided police for two years, but earlier this week detectives received information that Anderson was in California. Detectives with the Indiana State Police and US Marshals located Anderson and finally took her into custody.

Also in October of 2022, 41-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman of Shreveport, Louisana, was taken into custody in California on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the boy's death, according to Washington County jail records.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, investigators discovered that Coleman and Anderson were acquainted and stayed in a home together with the boy in Louisville.

"A probable cause affidavit states that Coleman admitted to walking into a bedroom of the home where she witnessed Anderson lying on top of the child, who was face down on the bed with his face into the mattress," sheriff's officials said in a statement. "She said Anderson asked her to help put Cairo in a trash bag and then into the suitcase."

The two then drove to a wooded area and dumped the suitcase, according to the sheriff's office.

Dejaune Ludie Anderson and Dawn Elaine Coleman (Indiana State Police)

Coleman and Anderson had known each other for about a year and would travel extensively with the 5-year-old, authorities said.

Coleman pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

"We are committed to following this case through until the end," Washington County Prosecutor Tara Hunt said at the time. "None of the law enforcement officers and agencies involved in this sad case will find closure until we have ensured Cairo's mother is held accountable for her actions."

It was unclear when Anderson might be extradited to Washington County.

City News Service contributed to this report