Indoor pickleball facility opens in Ybor City

Tampa Pickleball Crew unveiled a state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility in Ybor City.

"Pickleball is definitely a hybrid of tennis meets ping pong. That's a great example. It can be as friendly as you want. It can be as competitive as you want," explained co-owner Kayla Goldman of Tampa Pickleball Crew.

The facility is nestled within the walls of a rehabilitated old factory. It promises to revolutionize the game for enthusiasts across Tampa Bay.

"Our parks are inundated with people wanting to play, which leads to long wait times," shared Goldman.

With its strategic location and weather-resistant design, the facility offers pickleball players a haven to enjoy their favorite sport year-round.

"Having an indoor location allows us to bring people together at all hours of the day without worrying about weather, that’s the biggest perk to an indoor location," said Goldman.

The grand opening of the Tampa Pickleball Crew’s indoor courts marks a significant milestone for the local pickleball community.

"If you've never played pickleball before, or you're a little unsure of how to play, we do offer pickleball 101," shared Goldman.

With its commitment to fostering a thriving pickleball culture, the Tampa Pickleball Crew’s new indoor courts are a fun way for people to come together and be active.