Alafia River State Park offers spot for mountain biking enthusiasts in Florida

The Alafia River State Park is situated just outside of Tampa and is a premier destination for mountain biking enthusiasts who are looking for trails with breathtaking scenery.

The park offers a diverse set of trails for those biking at all different skill levels.

Cody Peters, the park manager at Alafia's River State Park, said it offers a very unique experience for cyclists in the area. From switchbacks to the mountain-like experience, he said it brings radical elevation changes.

"It's not like the traditional, which you think of Florida-style flat ground," Peters said. "So, we have a lot of inclines and descents that create a very cool feeling, as well as very scenic views, and wandering through the landscape and getting to learn about the park’s ecosystem."

Visitors to the park can also find a full-service bike shop right outside the trail. Park officials said the shop offers bike servicing, rentals and safety gear.

The full-service shop makes it easy to rent mountain biking gear ahead of adventures on the park's trails.