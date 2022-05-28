Indy 500 eyes racing records, returning crowd Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

article

The countdown begins to what’s shaping up to be the fastest Indianapolis 500 in racing history.

The Indy 500 is back in full force Sunday, with not only the fastest record anticipated to be broken — but a near-record crowd is also expected. Roger Penske will be able to fully open the gates since his purchase of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in early 2020. His first Indy 500 was held without spectators due to the pandemic, and last year he could admit only about 150,000.

Speedway officials expect to fall 5,000 tickets shy of a sellout, which would put more than 300,000 on the IMS grounds for the second-biggest 500 in decades and make the race again the largest single sports event of the year, as it usually is and certainly since the pandemic began.

And this year’s race has the fastest field in history on its hands. Some 20 drivers, maybe more, are legitimate contenders to win.

The 33-driver field has an average speed of 231.023 mph, and the starting lineup includes eight former winners with 13 combined victories. Scott Dixon smashed the Indianapolis 500 pole-winning record with a qualifying run of more than 234 mph.

Dixon starts from the pole for the fifth time in his career as the six-time IndyCar champion continues his determined quest for a second Indy 500 win. The New Zealander won from the pole in 2008 but has fallen short in 18 other tries.

Dixon has been runner-up three times, and his loss to Takuma Sato in 2020 stings the most. The race ended under yellow, and Dixon had to helplessly follow Sato across the finish line. Over the past week, he set an Indy 500 pole-winning record in qualifying with laps over 240 miles per hour and now is chasing the item atop his to-do list.

And in 12th is Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion making his Indy 500 debut.

Johnson knows his way around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — he won four times at the track in NASCAR. He's achieving his childhood dream at age 46 after proving to his wife that Indy cars have dramatically improved in safety.

Defending race winner Helio Castroneves is the most experienced driver with 21 previous starts and he will be trying for a record fifth Indy 500 victory.

Indy 500 start time

The invocation and national anthem are set to kick off at 12:18 p.m. ET.

The Indianapolis 500 will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on NBC.

Actor Miles Teller, who stars in the new "Top Gun" film, is waving the green flag.

Indy 500 balloon release

A day at Indy evokes the very essence of Americana, from the singing of "God Bless America" and "Back Home Again in Indiana." But this year, the pre-race balloon release tradition that accompanies "Back Home Again in Indiana" will be no more.

The release of thousands of colorful balloons, first done in 1947, was shelved this year because of environmental and wildlife impact concerns.

"While we understand the historical connection of the balloon release to many of our fans, we have paused it for now and will continue to evaluate the best opportunities to celebrate our event’s unique legacy and traditions moving forward," Damron said in a statement earlier this year to FOX Television Stations. "We are confident that this year’s pre-race activities will be as exciting and celebratory as any we have had at IMS."

This year, there will be a second pre-race flyover at the conclusion of the song.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.