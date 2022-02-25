IndyCar drivers to practice on Grand Prix track Friday

After raising the flag over St. Petersburg Thursday, the city is in full-on race mode as events get underway for the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix.

The 18th annual event is set for Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27 in downtown St. Petersburg. The weekend will feature 10 races taking the green flag across six different racing series.

The drivers will get to practice on the track Friday. Spectators and passersby should expect loud cars and tight corners as the Indy Cars hit the course and get a feel for the turns and straightaways.

Headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, supporting race series include:

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires

Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship

SRO GT America Powered by AWS

Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich

The track build began in late January, laying out the 14-turn temporary circuit and festival grounds. The project was highlighted by more than 20 million pounds of concrete blocks being moved into place, grandstands and hospitality suites erected, and five bridges placed.

The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.

Following this race, the drivers head to Texas Motor Speedway for the Xpel 375 on March 20.