Infant dies after mother says she fell asleep while breastfeeding, North Port police say

Police in North Port say a 5-month-old baby has died after the child’s mother told officers she fell asleep while breastfeeding.

Officers said when they arrived at the 7800 block of Minardi Street shortly after 4 a.m. on March 3, they began CPR on an unconscious infant and called 911. North Port Fire Rescue responded, but they were not able to revive the child.

The baby’s mother said she fell asleep while breastfeeding and awoke to find the infant not breathing.

The North Port Police Department is working with the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Officer on the investigation.