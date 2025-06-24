Inside the nation's largest child recovery operation: What happens after 60 missing kids found?

Sixty missing children from the Tampa Bay area have been located, thanks to a two-week operation led by the U.S. Marshals. Officials said it marks the largest child recovery mission in U.S. history — with the aim of rescuing the most at-risk children, many of whom may be victims of exploitation.

But what happens after a child is found?

FOX 13 was granted exclusive access to the teams searching for the children — and the critical next steps in their care and healing.

Inside Operation Dragon Eye

FOX 13 joined the U.S. Marshals and Tampa Police Department's Special Victims detectives as they searched for a 15-year-old girl, whom we are calling "Paola," reported missing by her mother in April.

"We have serious concerns that there may be exploitation occurring," one officer told us. "One of the comments we got from someone on the street was that she's going to end up hurt or dead."

The search spanned two days, and eventually, a lead brought investigators to a home in West Tampa.

"We knocked on the door. He answered, and the juvenile was found hiding under the bed," a Deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Inside the house were two adult men. Paola had no relation to them.

After a child is found

Once recovered, children like Paola are taken to a special recovery wing set up at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The unit was created specifically for this mission, led by BayCare Behavioral Health and other community partners.

The space is designed to feel warm and welcoming — far from clinical — with blue sheets, fuzzy blankets and snack bags waiting in each room.

"We’re just trying to create a positive experience with healthcare," said Tracey Kaly, the director of clinical operations. "We don’t force anything on them."

The kids receive medical care, including STI and pregnancy testing. In at least one case, a child was rushed to the emergency room with a life-threatening condition.

When we visited, around 40 girls had already been through the unit. Almost all disclosed histories of sexual trauma or trafficking.

"Most, if not all, have said they want to talk to someone. They want help," said Kaly.

Survivor helping victims

One of the first faces the children see is Laura Henderson, a survivor and mentor with the non-profit Bridging Freedom.

"I was that kid once," she said. "If I can make it out of that life, they can too."

Henderson’s story is one of resilience. She lost her mother young, grew up in foster care, was adopted, but when her father took his own life, things took a turn for Henderson.

"That led me to a drug dealer. He ultimately exploited me for four years," she shared.

Now, she spends her days connecting with these children — listening to them, validating their pain and helping them see a way forward.

"They’re hurt. They’re scared. They feel alone. I see that because I was that," she said.

By the end of the operation, more than 50 children had come through the recovery unit at St. Joseph’s. And while finding them is a critical first step — so is helping them find themselves again.

Support doesn’t end at the hospital doors. Each child is connected with organizations and advocates who help them navigate the next chapter—whether it's returning home, entering a safe house, or beginning therapy.

"Kids are either running to something or from something," Henderson said.

In this historic operation, law enforcement didn’t just recover missing kids — they sparked a chance for healing, hope and a new beginning.

