Jury deliberations in Ronnie Walker murder trial continue Tuesday

Jurors are deliberating the fate of Ronnie Walker, who's accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Tampa more than three years ago.

Case against Ronnie Walker

The backstory:

In May 2022, Nilexia Alexander was found shot to death off Floribraska Ave. Investigators said she was seen on video getting into Ronnie Walker's car in the early morning hours of May 6, 2022.

The teen was considered a runaway from Temple Terrace, police said.

Pictured: Nilexia Alexander.

In July 2022, investigators arrested Walker and charged him with first-degree murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Trial testimony

Dig deeper:

Video shows Nilexia Alexander getting into Walker's car just before 3 a.m., just 15 minutes before witnesses said they heard gunshots near Floribraska and Highland.

Prosecutors say he sought her out that night, and argued with her about her sexual history before shooting her once in the car, then three more times at close range in an empty field.

Pictured: Ronnie Walker in court.

"Nalexia Alexander was a runaway. She ran away from home. She made some bad decisions," said prosecutor Chinwe Fossett. "Ronnie Walker drives away with his lights off. Ronnie Walker drives around a bit and then goes to the Thornton, Ronnie Walker cleans out his car."

The prosecution is relying on two witnesses: Robert Creed, the third person in the car that night, and a bail bondsman named Stanley Wilson.

Both cited Walker's fury related to sex with Nilexia when he shot her, adding that he either threatened them or confessed to them.

The other side:

Both witnesses have extensive criminal histories, however, and Creed is hoping for favorable treatment in his own sentencing for initially lying to detectives.

"Their case boils down to Robert Creed, who doesn't want to be charged with first-degree murder, and a con man who concocted a plan to keep himself out of trouble," said defense attorney Maria Dunker.

The defense also says the angle of the first shot into Nilexia doesn't make sense, given she was hit on the back of the left shoulder.

Creed testified Walker turned with his left hand and shot her in the back seat, then followed her out of the car to keep shooting.

The defense says it shows Creed shot her from the front passenger seat.

"Does it make sense that if somebody was pointing a gun at her, in the front seat of the car, that instead of turning to her left to get out, and instead turn towards the gun?" said Dunker.

The defense did not call any witnesses, with Walker declining to testify.

What's next:

If convicted of first-degree murder, Walker faces a possible death sentence.

