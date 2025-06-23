Dozens of 'critically missing' Florida children recovered, 8 suspects arrested in Operation Dragon Eye

Press play above to watch the live news conference. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

The Brief U.S. Marshals say Operation Dragon Eye marks the most successful missing child recovery operation in American history. Sixty "critically missing" children were recovered, according to officials, and eight suspects were arrested in a two-week period. The operation focused on finding missing kids from Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.



Federal, state and local agencies partnered to safely recover 60 "critically missing" children throughout the Tampa Bay area in what U.S. Marshals call the most successful missing child recovery operation in American history.

Operation Dragon Eye

Big picture view:

Federal authorities say Operation Dragon Eye focused on finding missing children ages 9-17 from Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties over a two-week period.

The United States Marshals Service defines "critically missing" children as "those at risk of crimes of violence or those with other elevated risk factors such as substance abuse, sexual exploitation, crime exposure, or domestic violence."

Operation Dragon Eye also led to the arrests of eight suspects on charges including human trafficking, child endangerment, drug possession and custodial interference.

Local perspective:

Local law enforcement agencies that took part in the operation include the Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, St. Petersburg Police Department, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, and Pasco Sheriff's Office.

U.S. Marshals say BayCare helped provide medical and mental health care to the recovered children, while organizations including More Too Life, the Children's Home Network, Bridging Freedom, Bridges of Hope, Family Support Services Pasco Pinellas Counties, and Redefining Refuge have also provided resources.

What they're saying:

William Berger, United States Marshal of the Middle District of Florida, released a statement on the operation: "The unique part of this operation was the fact that underaged critically missing children ranging from age 9 to 17 were not only recovered but were debriefed and provided with physical and psychological care. This operation further included follow-up assistance in hopes that these youth will not return back to the streets to be further victimized."

What's next:

More details on the operation are expected to be released at a news conference in Tampa on Monday. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

