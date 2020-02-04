Instead of flowers, send a gourmet meal for that special occasion

There is a small business in St. Pete that hopes you will send someone a gourmet meal, instead of flowers. In fact, that’s the name of the business: Instead of Flowers.

It's an interesting business model. For birthdays, anniversaries, a new baby, a death in the family, the upcoming Valentine’s Day, instead of flowers, you can send a meal.

It started as business in Atlanta, Georgia and the owner is running the idea in St. Petersburg, Florida. If you want to cook up a special meal and you're not a great cook, these don't require any cooking. Each product comes with heating instructions.

They are hand-delivered, but can also be shipped. There are several meal options to choose from.

