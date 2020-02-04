Expand / Collapse search

Instead of flowers, send a gourmet meal for that special occasion

Instead of flowers, send a meal to your loved one

When it comes to birthdays, new babies or Valentine's Days, there is an alternative to flowers. 'Instead of Flowers' is the name of the St. Pete business that allows you to send a gourmet meal for those special occasions.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There is a small business in St. Pete that hopes you will send someone a gourmet meal, instead of flowers. In fact, that’s the name of the business: Instead of Flowers. 

It's an interesting business model. For birthdays, anniversaries, a new baby, a death in the family, the upcoming Valentine’s Day, instead of flowers, you can send a meal.

It started as business in Atlanta, Georgia and the owner is running the idea in St. Petersburg, Florida. If you want to cook up a special meal and you're not a great cook, these don't require any cooking. Each product comes with heating instructions.

They are hand-delivered, but can also be shipped. There are several meal options to choose from. 

